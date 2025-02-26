CM Inspection chairman visits Yazman THQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Yazman to assess the quality of medical services across various departments.

Accompanied by Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Major (retd) Naveed Aslam, Coordinator Umar Farooq Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Yazman, CEO Health, and the hospital administration, Babar Alaudin inspected the hospital’s Emergency, Pediatrics, Cardiac Block, Procedure Room, Medical Emergency, Dialysis Unit, and OPD.

During his visit, he interacted with patients and inquired about their experiences regarding the medical facilities.

He emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is implementing transformative reforms in the health sector to enhance public well-being. He noted that improved healthcare services have strengthened public trust in the government and that ongoing hospital revamping projects will further enhance performance.

Expressing satisfaction with the available medical facilities at THQ Hospital Yazman, Babar Alaudin reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for all.