CM Inspection chairperson reviews Cholistan development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin visited the Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) office, where Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari briefed him on local challenges and ongoing efforts to address them.

During the visit, Babar Alaudin reviewed the progress of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ongoing projects. He stressed immediate resolution of public issues, particularly in land allotment, revenue matters, and complaints. He directed authorities to enhance the functionality of the information desk and complaint cell at the CDA office.

To improve infrastructure and sustainability, he ordered for upgrading the water supply line using solar-powered systems; strict action against corruption, ensuring accountability at all levels; digitalisation of CDA records for efficiency and transparency; improvement of CDA office facilities and self-sufficiency measures; conversion of tube wells for better resource management.

Later, Babar Alaudin participated in a tree-planting campaign, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation for a greener Pakistan and a sustainable future.