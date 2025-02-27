CM Inspection chairperson urges students to utilise their abilities positively

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin called upon students on Thursday to utilise their capabilities and abilities positively for betterment of the country.

Addressing the appreciation ceremony for student societies of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for the year 2023-24, he said that under the initiatives of the Punjab chief minister, welfare measures were being implemented for all segments of society across the province. He said the active participation of student societies at Islamia University Bahawalpur would be beneficial for both the institution and the youth. By highlighting leadership qualities among students, they would become exemplary and active citizens in future. He urged students to utilise their abilities positively for development of themselves, their institution, and their community.

Babar Alaudin also mentioned that the Punjab government was providing scholarships to students under the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.

Additionally, merit-based internships and skill development programmes, particularly those including Artificial Intelligence, are being introduced, which are crucial for providing students with training that aligns with modern times. He stated that correct and positive use of social media was essential for societal welfare. "We should use social media for educational purposes. Students should focus on acquiring knowledge and research, and they should make use of the library for the purpose," he added.

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Director of Student Affairs, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, along with a large number of teachers and students were present. Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin also visited the Hakra Art Gallery at the College of Art and Design and appreciated the creative work of the students.