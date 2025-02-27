Open Menu

CM Inspection Chairperson Urges Students To Utilise Their Abilities Positively

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

CM Inspection chairperson urges students to utilise their abilities positively

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin called upon students on Thursday to utilise their capabilities and abilities positively for betterment of the country.

Addressing the appreciation ceremony for student societies of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for the year 2023-24, he said that under the initiatives of the Punjab chief minister, welfare measures were being implemented for all segments of society across the province. He said the active participation of student societies at Islamia University Bahawalpur would be beneficial for both the institution and the youth. By highlighting leadership qualities among students, they would become exemplary and active citizens in future. He urged students to utilise their abilities positively for development of themselves, their institution, and their community.

Babar Alaudin also mentioned that the Punjab government was providing scholarships to students under the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.

Additionally, merit-based internships and skill development programmes, particularly those including Artificial Intelligence, are being introduced, which are crucial for providing students with training that aligns with modern times. He stated that correct and positive use of social media was essential for societal welfare. "We should use social media for educational purposes. Students should focus on acquiring knowledge and research, and they should make use of the library for the purpose," he added.

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Director of Student Affairs, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, along with a large number of teachers and students were present. Chairperson Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin also visited the Hakra Art Gallery at the College of Art and Design and appreciated the creative work of the students.

Recent Stories

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

18 minutes ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

35 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

39 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

48 minutes ago
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

3 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan