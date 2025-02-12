CM inspection directorate head reviews ongoing uplift projects in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance & Monitoring Directorate, chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review district officers' performance, including that of DC Dr. Lubna Nazir.

He announced an open court on February 13 at the District Council hall to address public grievances. Brigadier Alauddin said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's direction, public issues were being resolved impartially, with ongoing efforts to remove illegal encroachments, improve roads, and enhance city aesthetics through the installation of uniform signage.

Alauddin revealed that he had visited 35 districts and aimed to complete 41 by next month, praising the Chief Minister's leadership in driving development. He outlined key initiatives, including the "Restoration of Roads Program" to improve infrastructure, and plans to expand the Safe City Project, including panic buttons for women’s safety.

In healthcare, he announced that 70pc of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in South Punjab would be privatised for better accountability and service. Additionally, Waste Management Companies will be launched in 41 districts to enhance sanitation.

Alauddin also highlighted efforts to improve education by appointing heads based on merit and transforming Union Councils into growth hubs. He directed officials to improve efficiency, particularly in registering and supporting underprivileged individuals.

Earlier, Brigadier Alauddin, along with Dr. Lubna Nazir and District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, inaugurated a plantation drive at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.