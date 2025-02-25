CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS

The Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin visited Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin visited Sadiq Public School.

Principal David Dowdles welcomed him. He attended a ceremony held in the school hall as the chief guest. Director Operations Major (retd) Naveed Aslam, faculty members, and students were present. The Chairperson, while addressing the ceremony, said that the youth should play their role in the construction and development of the country with a positive and constructive mindset. He emphasized that the younger generation should become part of society and serve the nation with their experiences.

He mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is implementing special measures for the improvement of every sector of life. He noted that the Chief Minister is providing facilities such as scholarships for talented students, skills development programs, scholarships for education abroad, and internship schemes, urging the youth to take advantage of these opportunities and contribute to the country's development.

He stated that the vision of the Punjab government is to invest in youths so that the country can become developed in the future. The Chairperson remarked that better health and education facilities are available in Punjab, which people are benefiting from. He added that islam is a complete code of ethics, and the younger generation should lead their lives in light of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

During the ceremony, students asked various questions, to which the Chairperson responded. Earlier, Principal David Dowdles presented a souvenir to the chairperson.