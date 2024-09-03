CM Inspection Team Chairperson Visits Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson of Chief Minister’s Inspection Team for Crime Surveillance and Special Monitoring
Unit Babar Alawdin called on Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani
after visiting the South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.
In brief conversation, the both agreed on evolving a mechanism to promote tourism in South Punjab,
particularly focusing on potential of events like Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, Thal Jeep Rally, water
sports in Panjnad, markeeting of hill station Fort Munro, Sufi tourism in Multan and forts and palaces
of Bahawalpur, said a handout.
During the meeting, Babar Alawadin stated that resolving public issues was a top priority
of the Punjab chief minister.
Alawadin praised coherent role of the South Punjab Secretariat in ensuring timely completion of development projects. He commended the plan to establish an IT Park in collaboration with the South Punjab Secretariat
and the Multan Chamber of Commerce.
Fuad Rabbani shared that the new secretariat, being constructed on 504 kanals of land at a cost
of 3.5 billion rupees, was in its final stage of completion.
