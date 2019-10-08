CM inspection team made functional to address complaints: CM Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the chief minster's inspection team (CMIT) has been made functional for addressing complaints from various departments.

He shared these views in responding to a calling attention notice.

The chief minister said special directives had been issued to respective commissioners and concerned authorities for reviewing conversations regarding recent recruitment in education and health departments.

"Responsible officers will review all matters and submit assessment report to chief secretary", he said.