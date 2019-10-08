UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Inspection Team Made Functional To Address Complaints: CM Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

CM inspection team made functional to address complaints: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the chief minster's inspection team (CMIT) has been made functional for addressing complaints from various departments.

He shared these views in responding to a calling attention notice.

The chief minister said special directives had been issued to respective commissioners and concerned authorities for reviewing conversations regarding recent recruitment in education and health departments.

"Responsible officers will review all matters and submit assessment report to chief secretary", he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education All From

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

7 minutes ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

31 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

31 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.