UrduPoint.com

CM Inspects Arrangements At Vaccination Centre

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited the vaccination facilities at Expo Centre and asked people about the arrangements made for them there.

An elderly citizen termed the facility a symbol of good governance as no difficulty was being faced by the visitors.

The chief minister appealed to citizens to save their lives by vaccinating themselves.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said around eight million people have been vaccinated in Lahore so far. Secretaries of health and housing departments, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

