LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inspected the Cavalry Underpass early in the morning to monitor work.

The chief minister directed to ensure high-quality work and announced that the facility would open soon to ensure immense convenience for the commuters. It would also relieve the travellers of traffic jams, he added.