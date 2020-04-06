UrduPoint.com
CM Inspects Central PCR Lab In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited the Central PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Lab, set up by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) at Birdwood Road for coronavirus tests.

He inspected various sections of the biggest bio-safety level-III lab of the province while wearing the personal protective equipment (PPE) and asked the staff about the test procedure. He appreciated the laboratory establishment and commended the services being rendered by the department.

Secretary P&SHD Muhammad Usman briefed the CM about the procedure of tests. He said that biologists were working day and night at the lab.

The coronavirus test samples were sent to the lab through cold chain transport system and results were sent back to the relevant hospital within 6 to 7 hours.

He said that more than 3,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted, adding that 2,000 tests would be conducted in the lab daily after its expansion.

Meanwhile, more than 3,100 coronavirus tests were being conducted across Punjab daily, he added.

Provincial Health Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Information & Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Secretary Information and others were present outside the lab.

