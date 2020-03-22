CM inspects city to review arrangements against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited different areas of the provincial metropolis to inspect the lockdown of markets, shopping malls and restaurants earlier ordered for the prevention of coronavirus.

Chief Minister visited Johar Town, Jinnah Hospital, Garden Town Gulberg and Jail road and observed the implementation of initiatives with regard to the closer of markets.

CM while directing to ensure the hundred per cent implementation of the measures regarding closure markets, shopping malls and restaurants said "No one would be allowed to violate government orders.

" Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the ongoing campaign for the prevention of coronavirus.

He said that the decision of shutting down markets, shopping malls and restaurants had been takenin the large interest of the masses and to protect their lives. He appealed people that they should avoidunnecessary going out from their houses, adding that masses should also maintain social distance.