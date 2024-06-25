Open Menu

CM Inspects Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM inspects controlled access corridor Bund Road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally inspected the service roads from Saggian Interchange to Babu Sabu during her visit to the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project, here on Tuesday.

She also inspected the elevated Bund Road, saying that the problems faced by the public due to service roads along the controlled access road need immediate redressal.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by the stipulated deadline.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about the project by DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed. They apprised the chief minister that the high-rise area of Package-II is being fully opened for traffic.

MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and LDA officials were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

36 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

18 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan