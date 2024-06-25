CM inspects controlled access corridor Bund Road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally inspected the service roads from Saggian Interchange to Babu Sabu during her visit to the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project, here on Tuesday.

She also inspected the elevated Bund Road, saying that the problems faced by the public due to service roads along the controlled access road need immediate redressal.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by the stipulated deadline.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about the project by DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed. They apprised the chief minister that the high-rise area of Package-II is being fully opened for traffic.

MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and LDA officials were present.