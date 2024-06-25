CM Inspects Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally inspected the service roads from Saggian Interchange to Babu Sabu during her visit to the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project, here on Tuesday.
She also inspected the elevated Bund Road, saying that the problems faced by the public due to service roads along the controlled access road need immediate redressal.
She directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by the stipulated deadline.
Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about the project by DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed. They apprised the chief minister that the high-rise area of Package-II is being fully opened for traffic.
MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and LDA officials were present.
Recent Stories
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gates Foundation, Pakistan vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience building26 seconds ago
-
Six outlaws arrested31 seconds ago
-
Tangible outcomes of govt efforts to reduce expenditures soon: PM34 seconds ago
-
Heavy rainfall forecast from June 26 to July 1 in Sindh39 seconds ago
-
USAT optional for university admissions, clarifies HEC10 minutes ago
-
PGGA organizing National Youth Forum from 25-28 June10 minutes ago
-
Nigerian delegation briefed about municipal services, infrastructure development10 minutes ago
-
Eight of a family including women, children killed over property dispute10 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address electricity-related issues10 minutes ago
-
Political stability, peace essential for country’s development: Ahsan20 minutes ago
-
Universities should create skilled manpower: PU VC21 minutes ago
-
Two illegal medical stores sealed21 minutes ago