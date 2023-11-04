Open Menu

CM Inspects Defence Mor Flyover Project

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover project and reviewed progress on the project, besides inspecting ongoing construction work

The CM monitored the steel-fixing process on the flyover and talked to labourers. Expressing his satisfaction, he said work on the project was going on day and night and he was happy at pace of work on the project. He said that no compromise should be made on the quality of construction work. Effective traffic management should be ensured during construction work on the project, he added.

The caretaker chief minister said citizens would be provided facilitation and ease in their transportation with the completion of the project.

A signal-free corridor would be completed from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor, he added.

Central business District (CBD) Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin informed the CM that Ghora Chowk flyover comprised three lanes and the project would cost approximately Rs 1.9 billion. All resources were being utilised for completion of the project. He said on the directions of the CM, the project would be completed before stipulated time period.

Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa gave a briefing about progress being made on the project and its completion.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, CTO and officials concerned were also present.

