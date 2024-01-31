CM Inspects Development Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the 8-km long controlled access corridor Band Road and Babu Sabu toll plaza projects late at night.
It is expected that the corridor will be opened for traffic within 15 days as work was in progress speedily on package 1, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.
The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work on package 2 and the toll plaza as the work speed was slow and further directed to complete the finishing work relating to under-construction bridges while utilizing every possible resource. Additionally, he directed the initiation of a grand operation against encroachments on adjoining roads and added that work should be continued at night on the toll plazas.
Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and others were also present.
