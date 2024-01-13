CM inspects development work on new Ravi Bridge project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new Ravi Bridge project in a severe cold weather late night.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the construction work of the new Ravi Bridge project. He shook hands with the labourers busy doing piling, drilling work and commended them on working diligently on the public welfare project in a severe cold weather even late night, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM directed to utilise all the necessary resources for early construction of the bridge, saying that piling work should be moved forward swiftly along with accelerating pace of work on the new bridge. He issued directions to the contractor to further expedite construction.

He emphasized that the project should be completed at the earliest for the facilitation of people. The bridge would greatly ease traffic, he added.

The Commissioner/DG LDA and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about progress on the bridge. The piling and boring process continues for 24 hours and two new machines have been installed for the piling work. The bridge will consists of 4 lanes and it would be 540 meters long.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Communication & Works, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, NESPAK, Officials of C&W, Irrigation, district administration and other departments were also present.