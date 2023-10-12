CM inspects expansion project of Bibi Pak Daman shrine

The renovation and expansion project of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine will be completed by the middle of next month as around 80% of the work has been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The renovation and expansion project of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine will be completed by the middle of next month as around 80% of the work has been completed.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the ongoing activities at Bibi Pak Daman shrine early in the morning.

Both secretary C&W and architect Nayyar Ali Dada apprised him about the pace of work and the steps taken to improve the interior of the shrine.

The CM ordered to accelerate the speed to complete it in time and instructed secretary C&W and architect Nayyar Dada in this regard. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country at the shrine.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, SMBR, secretary auqaf, and commissioner & DC Lahore were also present.