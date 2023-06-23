CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and Cardiology Institute at Multan on Friday and inquired after under treatment patients in different wards besides reviewing treatment facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and Cardiology Institute at Multan on Friday and inquired after under treatment patients in different wards besides reviewing treatment facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the attendants of children patients admitted in the Emergency Ward who complained about dearth of medical facilities in the hospital, said a handout issued here.

The CM directed to increase the number of beds in the Children Hospital, adding that every children patient should be treated on a separate bed.

He directed to improve medical facilities in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected waiting areas for the attendants and directed to install fans and air coolers in the waiting areas. He sat with the attendants in the waiting areas, listened to their problems and directed for their prompt resolution.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide better facilities in the waiting areas to the attendants coming with their patients. He said provision of latest facilities will be ensured for the treatment of children in the Children Hospital Multan under public-private partnership.