Open Menu

CM Inspects Facilities At Children Hospital Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and Cardiology Institute at Multan on Friday and inquired after under treatment patients in different wards besides reviewing treatment facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital and Cardiology Institute at Multan on Friday and inquired after under treatment patients in different wards besides reviewing treatment facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the attendants of children patients admitted in the Emergency Ward who complained about dearth of medical facilities in the hospital, said a handout issued here.

The CM directed to increase the number of beds in the Children Hospital, adding that every children patient should be treated on a separate bed.

He directed to improve medical facilities in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected waiting areas for the attendants and directed to install fans and air coolers in the waiting areas. He sat with the attendants in the waiting areas, listened to their problems and directed for their prompt resolution.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide better facilities in the waiting areas to the attendants coming with their patients. He said provision of latest facilities will be ensured for the treatment of children in the Children Hospital Multan under public-private partnership.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Chief Minister Punjab From

Recent Stories

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

5 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

5 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

5 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

40 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

28 minutes ago
Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

27 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

27 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

27 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

27 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

19 minutes ago
 Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles ..

Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan