CM inspects facilities at Pindi institute of cardiology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and conducted a thorough inspection of various departments including emergency ward, CT scan, X-ray room and fluoroscopy.

During the visit, he interacted with patients and their attendants to garner feedback on the medical facilities, with a particular focus on angiography, angioplasty, and overall cleanliness standards, said a handout issued here.

Patients and their attendants expressed contentment with the amenities being provided to them and commended the attentiveness of the doctors and paramedics, as well as the availability of medicines at the hospital.

Recognising the significance of accessible healthcare, the chief minister ordered for opening of the ICU ward to the general public and expressed his satisfaction with the high quality of healthcare services being offered. He emphasised that the hospital served as a valuable healthcare facility for heart patients and expressed his appreciation for the dedication demonstrated by the doctors and paramedics.

In order to ensure smooth functioning of the hospital, the CM instructed the health secretary to guarantee the availability of necessary funds and other essential requirements.