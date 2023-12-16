CM inspects healthcare facilities, road projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive late-night inspection, visiting Children's Hospital, General Hospital, Service Center, and Band Road, dedicating four and a half hours to reviewing ongoing projects and services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive late-night inspection, visiting Children's Hospital, General Hospital, Service Center, and Band Road, dedicating four and a half hours to reviewing ongoing projects and services.

The Chief Minister, during the visit, emphasized the underground fitting of the biogas pipe and directed the re-insulation of the AC plant, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

CM Naqvi meticulously inspected various departments at Children's Hospital, including radiology, medical emergency, and OPD. He also toured the cancer ward, dental ward, and operation theatre. Expressing compassion, the Chief Minister consoled the mother of little Abu Bakr, who was admitted due to kidney failure.

The chief minister continued his visit at General Hospital, inspecting the emergency ward under completion and assessing the quality of the ongoing upgradation.

Subsequently, he promptly reached the Liberty Service Center, interacting with citizens present there and encouraging those without licences to obtain proper documentation.

Notably, CM Naqvi observed a noticeable reduction in the influx of citizens at the Liberty Service Center. During the visit, it was revealed that several citizens had been driving without licences for an extended period. The Chief Minister urged citizens to acquire licences and learner permits.

Further, the CM reviewed the 'Band Road Controlled Access' project, receiving a briefing from the DG LDA at the site office. He inspected the entire route and, noting the need for internal and external ramps at Sagian, promptly called for a detailed plan.

The visit was conducted in the presence of Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Provincial Secretary C&W, Secretary Health, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other officials.