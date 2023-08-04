CM inspects hospital, flyover, police station in Shahdara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him.

During the visit, the CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended by doctors promptly, to which the CM immediately called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors on the night shift.

In some wards, the air conditioners were not working, so the chief minister instructed to have the ACs functional. He appreciated the performance of duty doctor Zarmeenah and praised her efforts. He also directed to transfer a child with diabetes to Services Hospital for better treatment.

While returning to his car at the hospital's gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He personally arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar Ahmad, to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision. He called the ICU authorities for Mukhtar Ahmad's treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide the best facilities for a five-month-old child suffering from double pneumonia.

Reviewing the progress of the Shahdara flyover project, he instructed the contractor to arrange additional machinery for its swift completion. He also inspected the piles' work and observed placing girders over the transom. He emphasized that the timely completion of the overhead bridge is crucial for public convenience. Recognizing the potential delays caused by rainfall, he recommended allocating extra resources to compensate for any setbacks. He underscored the significance of completing the project as swiftly as possible for the well-being and benefit of the public.