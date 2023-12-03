Open Menu

CM Inspects Iqbal Town Police Station, Suspends SHO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 09:10 PM

CM inspects Iqbal Town police station, suspends SHO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Town Police Station here on Sunday.

The applicants present in the police station complained about delay in registering of FIRs. The CM took notice over the complaints of the applicants and ordered to suspend SHO and issued a warning to the DSP.

CM monitored action being taken on the applications of the citizens at the front desk and inquired from the accused detained in the look up about their cases.

Naqvi ordered to release the youths after completing necessary legal process who were detained in the look up without license. The male and female citizens present in the police station complained about non registering of FIR despite paying frequent visits to the police station.

CM Mohsin Naqvi immediately summoned SP Iqbal Town in this regard. He asserted that no delay would be tolerated with regard to registering FIR on the applications of the applicants and FIRs should be registered immediately.

