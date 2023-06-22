Open Menu

CM Inspects LDA One-window Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

CM inspects LDA one-window operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid a visit to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office in Johar Town to personally assess the operations of the one-window cell and ensure efficient citizen facilitation.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to engage with visitors and attentively listened to their concerns and complaints. Seeking valuable feedback from the citizens regarding the services provided by the LDA's one-window cell, the CM promptly issued instructions to the Lahore Commissioner/ Director-General of LDA to address the issues faced by the citizens.

Emphasizing the need for improvement, he directed the authorities to enhance the quality of services at the one-window cell and ensure the timely resolution of the applicants' requests.

The chief minister stressed the importance of efficient problem-solving and emphasized that the concerns of the applicants should be addressed promptly and effectively.

Lahore Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing to the CM regarding the functioning and operations of the one-window cell.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

3 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

6 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

10 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

23 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

28 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan