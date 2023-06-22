CM inspects LDA one-window operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid a visit to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office in Johar Town to personally assess the operations of the one-window cell and ensure efficient citizen facilitation.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to engage with visitors and attentively listened to their concerns and complaints. Seeking valuable feedback from the citizens regarding the services provided by the LDA's one-window cell, the CM promptly issued instructions to the Lahore Commissioner/ Director-General of LDA to address the issues faced by the citizens.

Emphasizing the need for improvement, he directed the authorities to enhance the quality of services at the one-window cell and ensure the timely resolution of the applicants' requests.

The chief minister stressed the importance of efficient problem-solving and emphasized that the concerns of the applicants should be addressed promptly and effectively.

Lahore Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing to the CM regarding the functioning and operations of the one-window cell.