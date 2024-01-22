Open Menu

CM Inspects LGH, Children Hospital Upgradation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to complete the upgradation work of emergency and wards of Children Hospital Lahore without delay to ensure its opening next week.

While conducting a nocturnal inspection of the hospital's different sections in severe cold, he commended the renovation quality of counters and wards and directed to improve the front portion of the emergency. He also instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing paintings on the walls of the wards for the young patients.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the sluggish progress of the upgradation work at the emergency block of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the CM voiced concern over the inadequate labour force. He ordered an increase in the number of laborers to expedite the pace of the ongoing upgradation. Additionally, he mandated the establishment of a reception counter near the entrance of LGH's emergency for the convenience of patients and their attendants.

Highlighting the urgency of completing the upgradation work within the specified time frame, the CM stressed concerted efforts in this regard. Notably, this marks the first instance of improving medical facilities in over 110 hospitals in Punjab. The ongoing upgradation, covering an extensive area of over six lakh square feet in hospitals, is progressing swiftly, thanks to the dedicated teamwork. The CM expressed optimism that the upgradation of hospitals would be concluded promptly, ushering in improved healthcare facilities for the benefit of patients.

C&W and health departments' secretaries briefed about the upgrading work of both hospitals.

Provincial ministers Javed Akram, Jamal Nasir, commissioner and others were present.

