CM Inspects Lockdown Situation In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited various areas of Quetta city and reviewed the situation of lockdown, the work of cleaning roads in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Commissioner Quetta that awareness of precautionary measures against the coronavirus would be raised among masses and to ensure using of face masks to people and fully ban on social activities to prevent the spread of the pandemic in respective areas.

