CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The caretaker Punjab government has successfully revitalised another stalled welfare project, completing the construction of 245 houses under the low-cost housing scheme in Raiwind.

These affordable homes are slated to be handed over to deserving government employees on January 15, following special directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

CM Naqvi inspected the newly constructed houses in Rakhpaji, Raiwind, thoroughly assessing the provided facilities.

He ordered for taking immediate steps so that the government employees could reside in these houses. He also emphasised timely completion of sewerage and drainage facilities along with the redress of any outstanding issues related to house allotment.

The FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) officials briefed the CM about the scheme.

Chief Secretary, ACS, secretaries of housing, C&W, local government, commissioner Lahore, and representatives of the Bank of Punjab were also present.