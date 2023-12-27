Open Menu

CM Inspects Low-cost Housing Project In Raiwind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 07:01 PM

CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

The caretaker Punjab government has successfully revitalised another stalled welfare project, completing the construction of 245 houses under the low-cost housing scheme in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The caretaker Punjab government has successfully revitalised another stalled welfare project, completing the construction of 245 houses under the low-cost housing scheme in Raiwind.

These affordable homes are slated to be handed over to deserving government employees on January 15, following special directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

CM Naqvi inspected the newly constructed houses in Rakhpaji, Raiwind, thoroughly assessing the provided facilities.

He ordered for taking immediate steps so that the government employees could reside in these houses. He also emphasised timely completion of sewerage and drainage facilities along with the redress of any outstanding issues related to house allotment.

The FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) officials briefed the CM about the scheme.

Chief Secretary, ACS, secretaries of housing, C&W, local government, commissioner Lahore, and representatives of the Bank of Punjab were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab January Bank Of Punjab Government FWO Housing

Recent Stories

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

4 minutes ago
 Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches cam ..

Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

9 minutes ago
 Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from t ..

Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter

5 minutes ago
 CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

6 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome ne ..

Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child

20 minutes ago
CM felicitates nation on missile successful test

CM felicitates nation on missile successful test

5 minutes ago
 Three included woman killed in separate incidents

Three included woman killed in separate incidents

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Sol ..

Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met Punjab Caretaker Chie ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration s ..

Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration surge

5 minutes ago
 CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan