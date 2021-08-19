UrduPoint.com

CM Inspects Monitoring Mechanism At PSCA

Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

CM inspects monitoring mechanism at PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Head Office here at Qurban Line to inspect the control room and monitoring mechanism of Ashura processions and Majalis across the province.

Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani also accompanied the Chief Minister.

The CM reviewed security arrangements through digital cameras of the PSCA. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to submit a report on Bahawalnagar incident.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed all the relevant authorities to submit their reports on Greater Iqbal Park mishap. He also constituted a committee headed by Secretary Housing to determine the role of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) having administrative control of Greater Iqbal Park, adding that footages of all security cameras installed in the park must be examined thoroughly to reach out to perpetrators of the unethical incident of August 14.

He said that it should also be ascertained that where was the park's security and other staff.

The Chief Minister also expressed his anger and dissatisfaction over the lackluster response of the police despite receiving calls on police helpline of 15 by the victim lady.

During the meeting, the IGP briefed the Chief Minister about CTD and police response to Bahwalnagar incident and also presented a preliminary report about Greater Iqbal Park incident. The IGP apprised the CM that that process of identification of the accused was underway with the help of CCTV footages and with the coordination of NADRA (National Database Registration Authority). Some of the accused persons into the incident had also been arrested by the police, he mentioned.

