Open Menu

CM Inspects New Commissioner Office Building, Police Apartments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 07:58 PM

CM inspects new commissioner office building, police apartments

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook a nocturnal inspection of the new commissioner's office building located at the former Navy War College in GOR-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook a nocturnal inspection of the new commissioner's office building located at the former Navy War College in GOR-I.

During the visit, he directed to transform the premises into a cutting-edge workplace, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the urgency, he set a 14-day deadline for the completion of furnishing, stating that all departments would, subsequently, be relocated to this state-of-the-art facility.

Simultaneously, the chief minister's regular inspection visits have significantly expedited the construction progress of a six-storey building containing 24 police apartments in Qurban Lines.

The CM, during his visit, closely monitored the ongoing work, interacted with laborers, and commended their dedication. Setting a target, he specified Jan 31 as the deadline for completing three floors of the apartment complex.

CM Naqvi underscored the importance of achieving construction milestones with the highest standards promptly. Additionally, he mandated the plantation of trees on a vacant piece of land in front of the apartments to enhance the environmental aesthetics.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Commissioner Lahore, IG police, Secretary C&W, DIG (tele) and others were present during the visits.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Progress All Telecard Limited

Recent Stories

CM inspects under-construction JIC building

CM inspects under-construction JIC building

58 seconds ago
 IGP holds meeting to discuss procedures for reward ..

IGP holds meeting to discuss procedures for rewarding investigation officers

1 minute ago
 Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 LDA told to simplify building plan approval, owner ..

LDA told to simplify building plan approval, ownership transfer

4 minutes ago
 India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanist ..

India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Uni ..

Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Unit in Sindh

43 minutes ago
Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on T ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai a ..

43 minutes ago
 Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue j ..

Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue just defaming country: Balochis ..

43 minutes ago
 KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for a ..

KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration

45 minutes ago
 Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

47 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his par ..

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

47 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan