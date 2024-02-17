CM Inspects Remodeling Of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Babu Sabu Toll Plaza and inspected its remodeling project.
The CM directed to make the toll plaza spacious and reviewed progress being made about the ongoing construction activities on both sides, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
He directed to make the toll plaza spacious along with accelerating the pace of work on the remodeling project. He underscored to utilise all possible resources for an early completion of the project, saying that labour force should be increased at night.
Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the long overdue problem of traffic bottlenecks would be resolved on a permanent basis by making the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza spacious along with undertaking its remodelling.
Citizens face numerous transportation problems with the traffic getting stuck at the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza. We will make our utmost effort to complete this project at the earliest, he said.
The Commissioner/DG LDA gave a briefing about the progress being made on the project. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman P&D board, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA and officials concerned were present.
