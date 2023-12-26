Open Menu

CM Inspects Revamped Bibi Pakdaman Shrine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 07:37 PM

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

With the completion of 97 percent of renovation and expansion works, the historical Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) With the completion of 97 percent of renovation and expansion works, the historical Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress firsthand.

Accompanied by provincial ministers, officials, Chief Minister Naqvi closely inspected the ongoing finishing touches on the main shrine structure and iconic domes. He emphasized the importance of high-quality craftsmanship and directed the officials to prioritize the completion of the widened pathway surrounding the shrine to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a dedicated space for lamp-lighting rituals and instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements within the central chamber. He expressed his hope that the rejuvenated shrine would serve as a beacon of faith and tranquility, fostering peace and prosperity within the community.

Beyond the physical restoration, Chief Minister Naqvi offered prayers for Pakistan's continued development, stability, and security, extending his wishes to Palestinian Muslims as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Progress SITE Chamber December Muslim

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

6 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

6 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

6 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

3 minutes ago
Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syri ..

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

3 minutes ago
 Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

44 seconds ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

46 seconds ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

48 seconds ago
 Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th dea ..

Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th death anniversary

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan