CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) With the completion of 97 percent of renovation and expansion works, the historical Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress firsthand.

Accompanied by provincial ministers, officials, Chief Minister Naqvi closely inspected the ongoing finishing touches on the main shrine structure and iconic domes. He emphasized the importance of high-quality craftsmanship and directed the officials to prioritize the completion of the widened pathway surrounding the shrine to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a dedicated space for lamp-lighting rituals and instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements within the central chamber. He expressed his hope that the rejuvenated shrine would serve as a beacon of faith and tranquility, fostering peace and prosperity within the community.

Beyond the physical restoration, Chief Minister Naqvi offered prayers for Pakistan's continued development, stability, and security, extending his wishes to Palestinian Muslims as well.