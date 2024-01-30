CM inspects road construction project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a late-night visit, oversaw construction of 20-foot wide road linking Darbar Bibi Pakdaman to Empress Road.

The CM inspected the road construction connecting Darbar Bibi Pakdaman directly to Empress Road, directing the swift removal of debris of buildings obstructing the path within two days, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

During the unveiling of the Bibi Pakdaman expansion project, the CM announced the direct linkage of Darbar to Empress Road. A carpeted road is underway, widening a stretch of approximately one kilometer originating from Empress Road.

During the inspection, he visited the road connecting Empress Road to Bibi Pakdaman, emphasizing the allocation of space for parking at the Empress Road entry point.

The CM also visited the Bibi Pakdaman shrine, offering prayers.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed meticulous finishing for the entrance of the Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Complex, with Secretary Communication & Works overseeing the final touches personally.

Present during the inspection were Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Secretary Auqaf, CCPO, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, Mian Rashid of Madina Foundation, and relevant officials.