Open Menu

CM Inspects Road Construction Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

CM inspects road construction project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a late-night visit, oversaw construction of 20-foot wide road linking Darbar Bibi Pakdaman to Empress Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a late-night visit, oversaw construction of 20-foot wide road linking Darbar Bibi Pakdaman to Empress Road.

The CM inspected the road construction connecting Darbar Bibi Pakdaman directly to Empress Road, directing the swift removal of debris of buildings obstructing the path within two days, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

During the unveiling of the Bibi Pakdaman expansion project, the CM announced the direct linkage of Darbar to Empress Road. A carpeted road is underway, widening a stretch of approximately one kilometer originating from Empress Road.

During the inspection, he visited the road connecting Empress Road to Bibi Pakdaman, emphasizing the allocation of space for parking at the Empress Road entry point.

The CM also visited the Bibi Pakdaman shrine, offering prayers.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed meticulous finishing for the entrance of the Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Complex, with Secretary Communication & Works overseeing the final touches personally.

Present during the inspection were Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Secretary Auqaf, CCPO, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, Mian Rashid of Madina Foundation, and relevant officials.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Information Minister Punjab Visit Road Rashid From

Recent Stories

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top es ..

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates

1 hour ago
 Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ..

Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..

1 hour ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office

1 hour ago
 Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

1 hour ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

1 hour ago
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

1 hour ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

1 hour ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

1 hour ago
 PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

1 hour ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan