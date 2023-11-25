CM inspects Shera Kot police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Cabinet reached Shera Kot police station early morning here on Saturday.

The front desk staff was absent while the computer and internet were also shut down.

Inspecting the police station and seeing many youths detained in the lock up on riding a motorcycle without a licence, the CM inquired from them about their cases. The youths apprised that they were riding a motorcycle without a licence and the police had arrested them.

The CM issued directions to the police to complete necessary legal action of 11 youths on riding a motorcycle without a licence. Naqvi, on assurances by the youths to obtain a driving licence, ordered their release. He directed the police to acquire an affidavit from the parents of the youths and stated that the youths were released on humanitarian grounds. Mohsin Naqvi persuaded the youths to first obtain a driving licence and then ride a motorcycle.

The 11 youths and their parents thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM telephoned the DIG Operations on receiving a complaint about internet disconnection of the police station and directed to obtain a substitute device for the front desk. The CM listened to the issue of an elderly woman Hanifa Bibi present at the police station and issued directions to the police for releasing her son. The CM also checked the record of the police station. A youth on being inquired for visiting a police station and sitting in the reporting room informed that wires and moulds have been stolen from his shop and the police is not registering a report. The CM ordered the SSP Law & Order to undertake prompt measures for the redress of public complaints.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Doctor Jamal Nasir and Ibrahim Murad also accompanied him.