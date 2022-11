CM inspects situation of Peshawar city after rain

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday inspected Peshawar city after rain and hailstorm and reviewed the drainage, traffic and other arrangements.

He expressed dissatisfaction over poor drainage management and directed WSSP and related departments to make drainage possible immediately.

The chief minister also visited GT road, Ring road, Dalazak road, University road and other areas and took notice of the traffic police's absence and asked for a report from the traffic chief.