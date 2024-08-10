CM inspects under-construction new block of Balochistan Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Saturday inspected the under-construction new block of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing project.

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Ministers Mir Shoaib Nusherwani, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, Parliamentary Secretaries Barkat Ali Rind, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary for Communications and Works Lal Jan Jafar, Secretary of the Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister inspected the under-construction Central Hall, CM Chamber, Opposition Chamber and the offices under construction for the Chairmen of the Standing Committees.

He instructed the rapid completion of the ongoing project and emphasized the provision of all necessary facilities in the newly constructed building.