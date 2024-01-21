CM inspects under-construction residences for police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Punjab cabinet, paid a visit to the Qurban Lines on Saturday night and reviewed progress of the project to build residences for the police there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar apprised the CM and cabinet members about progress being made on the project.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing work for building residences and ordered for completing the projects at the earliest. He said high-quality should be maintained in completing the work. Naqvi said that excellent residences were being built for the police. Three floors of the apartments would be completed before January 31 and allotted to the police officers.

The CM was informed that 24 apartments in a 6-storey building were being built for the police personnel in the Qurban Lines. Two lifts would also be installed in apartments.