CM Inspects Up-gradation Activities At Mayo, Ganga Ram Hospitals
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the provincial cabinet members, paid a visit to Mayo and Ganga Ram hospitals, here on Saturday.
They traveled in a coach and reviewed ongoing up-gradation work at both hospitals, said a handout issued here.
The state-of-the-art emergency block of Mayo Hospital is near completion. Digital panels to control the temperature and latest facilities have been installed in the operation theatres.
The CM inspected finishing of the upgradation work and witnessed reception counter of the emergency block, floor tiles and signboards for the patients and attendants. He directed to improve writing on the signboards being installed in the urdu language so that the patients and attendants can be provided ease in their reading. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the operation theatres and reviewed latest lights being installed in the operation theatres. CM monitored ongoing construction activities at the ground floor, first floor, second floor and third floor. He apprised that emergency block of the Mayo Hospital would be opened in coming few days.
Secretary C&W gave a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation project.
Later, CM along with the Provincial Cabinet reached Ganga Ram Hospital by travelling in a coach. Mohsin Naqvi and the ministers conducted a detailed review of the upgradation work and monitored progress being made on the upgradation work being undertaken in the wards, operation theatres and other sections of the hospital. CM inspected construction activities of the hospital. He while ordering to chalk out an immediate plan to shift the sewerage line passing inside the hospital directed to explore a comprehensive and a durable solution regarding the sewerage line.Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the labourers working late night and commended their hard work.
CM directed to speed up Ganga Ram Hospital consturction work along with deploying additional labour force. Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure high-quality in the upgradation work at any cost. Chairman Planning and Development Board, Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, VC KEMU, CEO Mayo Hospital, MS Mayo Hospital, VC FJMU, MS Ganga Ram Hospital and other officials were also present.
