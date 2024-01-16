CM inspects upgradation of LGH, Ganga Ram hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the upgradation work of Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) at late night for 3 hours.

Upon noticing the sewerage line running through the hospital's verandah, the CM called the MD WASA, directing the immediate relocation of the line to an alternative site, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Emphasising the importance of fostering a green environment, he insisted on the plantation of samplings and landscaping in the vacant hospital space.

CM Naqvi issued a firm directive to ensure the completion of the upgradation work by Jan 31, without any compromise. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, particularly in the case of LGH emergency services, he stressed that every moment is crucial, and the deadline must be strictly adhered to.

Providing an overview of the ongoing efforts, CM Naqvi highlighted that the upgradation work spans an impressive six lakh square feet. He acknowledged the simultaneous commencement of various projects aimed at enhancing the overall condition of the hospitals. Expressing dedication to completing the projects before the stipulated deadline, he underscored the commitment to ensuring public convenience.

The CM affirmed his involvement in monitoring the progress of the undertaken tasks, reinforcing his commitment to the successful completion of the hospital upgradation projects.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, secretary health, secretary C&W, secretary tourism, commissioner and others were present.