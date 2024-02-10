CM Inspects Upgraded Building Of Race Course Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Race Course police station and inspected the upgraded building.
The CM witnessed offices of the police officers and personnel, reviewed the meeting room along with other rooms.
He visited the new office of DIG Security Division and also witnessed offices of other officers of the Security Division and lauded its construction quality.
IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the upgradation project. Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) board Chairman Dr Farqat Alamgir, CCPO, CTO and other police officials were also present.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commonwealth observer group unveils preliminary findings on Pakistan polls9 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari wins PP-290 election9 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Ahmad Khan Leghari wins PP-291 election9 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Sher Afghan Ghorchani wins PP-292 election9 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani wins PP-293 election9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents10 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Usama Leghari wins PP-287 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Hanif wins PP-288 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Mahmood Qadir Khan wins PP-289 election19 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Salah Ud Din Khan wins PP-286 election29 minutes ago
-
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC33 minutes ago
-
Additional SHO martyred, two terrorists killed in a gunfire in DI Khan39 minutes ago