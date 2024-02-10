CM inspects upgraded building of Race Course police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Race Course police station and inspected the upgraded building.

The CM witnessed offices of the police officers and personnel, reviewed the meeting room along with other rooms.

He visited the new office of DIG Security Division and also witnessed offices of other officers of the Security Division and lauded its construction quality.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the upgradation project. Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) board Chairman Dr Farqat Alamgir, CCPO, CTO and other police officials were also present.