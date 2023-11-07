CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the CBD Punjab Bab District and Walton Road upgradation project on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the CBD Punjab Bab District and Walton Road upgradation project on Tuesday.

He inspected the entire length of Walton Road and gave instructions for early disposal of stagnant sewerage water as it poses difficulties for road users. He directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director and Central business District (CBD) officials to utilize the best resources for water drainage. He also advised effective traffic management measures during the construction activities.

The CM emphasized the importance of the Walton Road upgradation project, stating that it would transform Walton Road into a signal-free corridor, resolving the longstanding issues of traffic and drainage. The CBD Bab District and Walton Road upgradation project would incur a cost of 9.

5 billion rupees, he added.

CBD Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin briefed about the project, highlighting that it involves diversion works, transportation of installations and work on the ADA drain.

CBD Punjab was also working on the infrastructure of CBD Bab District. Sewerage, excavation work and ADA drain cleaning were in progress.

The briefing mentioned that CBD Punjab would complete the iconic structure of Bab-e-Pakistan besides creating green spaces and playgrounds for sports activities. Overhead bridges and underground crossings would be developed as well. There would be a separate sewerage line that would go up to Hudiara Drain. Walton Road would also have protection against U-turns.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, commissioner Lahore, CCPO, DC and CBD officials were also present.