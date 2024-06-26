Open Menu

CM Inspects Walton Upgradation Project, Orders Road Completion By September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete Walton Road three carriageway and open it for traffic by September this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete Walton Road three carriageway and open it for traffic by September this year.

While inspecting the ADA Nullah Walton Road Remodeling and Upgradation Project here on Wednesday, she ordered to open six-way ADA drain road on both sides by October. “Ease and convenience of people is our top priority," she said.

The chief minister inspected the construction of drains and roads, and reached Walton Road to assess herself problems faced by the people. She also inspected the traffic situation at Defence junction.

CM Maryam had a detailed overview of Walton Road upgradation project, and attended a special meeting at the site office in which COO Mansoor Janjua gave a detailed briefing on the project.

The CM was briefed that the construction of ADA drain has been completed, and two disposal stations will also be constructed. He further apprised that overhead bridge for traffic from Qainchi and Ferozepur to DHA is also under completion.

The CM directed to solve public problems on Walton Road before monsoon. She added the public is facing serious problem. Early completion of the project is inevitable. She highlighted that all resources should be utilized for the early completion of Walton Road.

Health Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua and other relevant officers were also present.

