CM inspects water drainage process in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of the provincial metropolis in rain on Saturday and inspected water drainage process at Kalma Chowk Underpass, Garden Town, Gulberg, Liberty, Jail Road, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Shahra-i-Fatima Jinnah, Lawrence Road.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over water drainage work in the city. He inspected the under-construction water drainage at the Kalma Chowk Underpass and issued directions for its early completion.

Mohsin Naqvi met the workers busy in water drainage at the underpass and commended them for timely draining out water. He directed that water drainage on the Gaddafi Stadium to Liberty road should be ensured at the earliest.

The caretaker CM acknowledged the services of the Lahore district administration and WASA for working in a proactive manner, adding that relevant teams were present in the field.

CCPO Lahore also accompanied the caretaker CM.