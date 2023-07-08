Open Menu

CM Inspects Water Drainage Process In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

CM inspects water drainage process in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of the provincial metropolis in rain on Saturday and inspected water drainage process at Kalma Chowk Underpass, Garden Town, Gulberg, Liberty, Jail Road, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Shahra-i-Fatima Jinnah, Lawrence Road.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over water drainage work in the city. He inspected the under-construction water drainage at the Kalma Chowk Underpass and issued directions for its early completion.

Mohsin Naqvi met the workers busy in water drainage at the underpass and commended them for timely draining out water. He directed that water drainage on the Gaddafi Stadium to Liberty road should be ensured at the earliest.

The caretaker CM acknowledged the services of the Lahore district administration and WASA for working in a proactive manner, adding that relevant teams were present in the field.

CCPO Lahore also accompanied the caretaker CM.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Jail Road Lawrence Gulberg

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan