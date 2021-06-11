UrduPoint.com
CM Inspects Water Situation At Head Qadirabad Barrage

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Qadirabad barrage to inspect the inflow and outflow of water.

He was told that out of the available 32,000-cusecs water, 22,000 cusecs was released to Qadirabad-Balloki Link canal while the rest of the 10,000 cusecs water was discharged to the river.

The CM ordered for repairing the rest houses and residential buildings of the Irrigation Department along with the restoration of the road link between the irrigation colony and the barrage.

He also ordered for completing arrangements for meeting the possible threat of floods in monsoon season and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated.

Arrangements for dealing with expected foods be given final shape without any delay, he said and regretted that the departments had made a habit of showing some exhibitory activity in an hour of need but this will not be tolerated.

The CM also directed his staff to solve the problems of locals who had gathered there to meet him.

