CM Inspects Work At Bedian Road Underpass Project

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

CM inspects work at Bedian Road underpass project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the construction work at the side roads of Bedian Road underpass Friday morning.

Lahore commissioner/ LDA director general and contractor briefed the CM about the work. Naqvi ordered for completion of the task in 10 days and stressed importance of tree plantation and landscaping along green-belts.

The CM pointed out that the initial timeline for completing the underpass was set at 6 months.

However, through relentless and round-the-clock efforts, the project was finished in an impressive 70 days. Notably, this underpass stands as a groundbreaking accomplishment in Pakistan, being the first of its kind completed in such a record time. The CM highlighted that the underpass served as a vital convenience for the daily traffic of 120,000 vehicles.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, IG police, CCPO, DC, DG PHA, chief engineer LDA and others were also present.

