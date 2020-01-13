CM instructs related sectors, DCs for provision of relief during snowfall

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan directed relevant departments and respective deputy commissioners to remain high alert to remove heavy snow from National Highways for restoring smooth traffic in rain along with snowfalls for provision of facilities to people in province.

He said this while talking to media during visiting of PDMA's Control Room, saying provincial government was well aware about ongoing relief measures of activities.

Chief Minister said Communication and Works, Irrigation and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were striving to remove heavy snow from National Highways in Ziarat, Kahn Mehtarzai, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Lucpass and Dasht areas for restoration traffic smooth for interest of passengers during traveling.

He said goods and other necessary were being dispatched in respective affected areas under PDMA to timely provide relief to people during receiving rain and snowfall areas.

He said emergency rescue teams have been set up at National Highways and all deputy commissioners for addressing expectation problems there on possible times for facilities of people in the areas.

Jam Kamal Khan said concerned secretaries were also monitoring in the fields to aid activities in the areas for betterment of people.

Chief Minister said measure need to be taken to purchase more latest heavy machinery for removing accumulation of snow from National Highways including Luckpass, Kahn Mehtarzai and other areas for smoothing of traffic.

He also urged people that they should avoid unnecessary traveling during heavy snowfalls in respective areas in order to save them from difficulties, saying those people were living in mud house who should remove themselves snow from roofs of houses which would help them from expectation of any incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan also visited National Highways including Kuchlak and nearby areas of Highways to inspect work of rescue teams during receiving snowfalls.

CM Mir Jam Kamal was accompanied by Provincial Minister Zia Ullah Longove and Secretary for C & Work Noor-ul Amin Mangal.

Secretary of C & W Noor-ul Amin Mangal briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan about activities measures of PDMA and C & W at National Highways including Luckpass, Kahan Mehtarzai, Qilla Saifullah and other areas.