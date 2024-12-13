CM Invites Chinese Solar Company To Set Up Unit In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's has said that Pakistan became the 4th largest market of Jinko Solar Company Shanghai and it should establish its manufacturing unit there.
The Chief Minister was addressing at Jinko Solar Company’s head office in Shanghai. The profile of Jinko Solar Company is very impressive and it has fostered modern thinking and innovation, she added.
Maryam Nawaz termed the innovation of the company as incredible looking like a computer-designed image adding that it also takes into account environment-friendly policies, including providing sustainable alternative to consumers.
"Pakistan is a very suitable country for Jinko Solar investment", she maintained.
The CM was of the view that environment-friendly solar energy is being promoted in Punjab where free solar panels will be provided to consumers in Punjab who consume up to 200 or less units of electricity per month.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Interest-free long-term loans on easy instalments will be provided to consumers using 200 to 500 units of electricity per month.” She added,”Work is underway on a solar project in Punjab, it is almost in the final stages, will be launched in a few weeks.”
"Friendship between Pakistan and China is eternal and no matter what the circumstances are, it is a friendship as strong as iron, a relationship of brotherhood as China always supported Pakistan in difficult time", she added.
Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan has the basic infrastructure needed to establish any factory.
