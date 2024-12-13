Open Menu

CM Invites Chinese Solar Company To Set Up Unit In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CM invites Chinese solar company to set up unit in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's has said that Pakistan became the 4th largest market of Jinko Solar Company Shanghai and it should establish its manufacturing unit there.

The Chief Minister was addressing at Jinko Solar Company’s head office in Shanghai. The profile of Jinko Solar Company is very impressive and it has fostered modern thinking and innovation, she added.

Maryam Nawaz termed the innovation of the company as incredible looking like a computer-designed image adding that it also takes into account environment-friendly policies, including providing sustainable alternative to consumers.

"Pakistan is a very suitable country for Jinko Solar investment", she maintained.

The CM was of the view that environment-friendly solar energy is being promoted in Punjab where free solar panels will be provided to consumers in Punjab who consume up to 200 or less units of electricity per month.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Interest-free long-term loans on easy instalments will be provided to consumers using 200 to 500 units of electricity per month.” She added,”Work is underway on a solar project in Punjab, it is almost in the final stages, will be launched in a few weeks.”

"Friendship between Pakistan and China is eternal and no matter what the circumstances are, it is a friendship as strong as iron, a relationship of brotherhood as China always supported Pakistan in difficult time", she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan has the basic infrastructure needed to establish any factory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Punjab China Company Shanghai Market

Recent Stories

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

25 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

39 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

1 hour ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

4 hours ago
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

4 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

4 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

10 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan