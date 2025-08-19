CM Invites Japanese Firms To Invest In Punjab’s SEZs
Published August 19, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab has the potential to become a manufacturing hub for the middle East and Africa, urging Japanese companies to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in the province.
She made these remarks during a meeting with Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), who warmly welcomed her visit to Japan, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
The CM invited Japanese investors to set up manufacturing and assembly units in Punjab’s 20 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs). She assured them that the Punjab government would provide free land and tax-free facilities in these SEZs, and encouraged joint venture projects with public and private sector companies in Punjab.
CM Maryam Nawaz added that Punjab offers a large and growing market from which Japanese businesses can benefit.
She also invited Japanese firms to establish IT parks in the Nawaz Sharif IT City, and discussed partnerships in labour training and skills development tailored to the requirements of Japanese companies.
Underscoring Pakistan’s demographic advantage, she said: “Pakistan is a country with a majority of youth. We want Japanese companies to support us in making our youth skilled.” She also emphasized the need to expand bilateral trade between Punjab and Japan.
Briefing the JETRO Chairman on Punjab’s investment potential, the CM outlined the progress of the Nawaz Sharif IT City, noting that its twin tower project will soon be completed. She added that world-renowned IT companies are already showing keen interest in starting operations there.
CM Maryam Nawaz further stressed the importance of enhancing business-to-business linkages between Punjab and Japan, remarking: “We want to take Punjab to the heights of technology on the model of Japan.” She also underscored Punjab’s capacity to supply surgical instruments, leather products, sports goods, and premium basmati rice to the Japanese market.
