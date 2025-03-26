Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

CM, Italian CG discuss investment cooperation, trade relations

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and the newly appointed Consul General of Italy Fabrizio agreed to further coordinate their efforts to facilitate investment in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and the newly appointed Consul General of Italy Fabrizio agreed to further coordinate their efforts to facilitate investment in Sindh.

In a meeting held here at CM House on Wednesday, the CM Sindh and Italian Consul General discussed matters of mutual interests.

Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed and congratulated him on his appointment in Sindh.

During the meeting, the CM assured the Consul General of his government's full cooperation in enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Italy and Sindh.

The visiting diplomat expressed that Italian investors are interested in investing in the port city of Karachi.

Recalling past collaborations, Murad Ali Shah highlighted the Italian firms that participated in the construction of the Tarbela Dam project in the 1960s and also built the Karachi-to-Hyderabad Superhighway.

However, he noted that no significant projects had been initiated since then.

Shah emphasised that the time is right for Italy to partner with the Sindh government on public-private partnership projects. He specifically mentioned areas such as wastewater treatment and desalination projects in Karachi as potential opportunities for Italian investors.

