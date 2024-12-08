Open Menu

CM, Italian Delegation Discuss Trade, Education, Culture

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah met with a high-level Italian delegation led by Francesco Maria Talò, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Defence, along with Ambassador E. Marilina Armellin and other key diplomats to discuss strengthening ties in trade, education, culture, and other areas.

During the discussion with the visiting Italian delegation, the CM highlighted the need to invite Italian experts to support infrastructure development, promote the growth of local industries through international cooperation, and encourage Sindhi students to excel at prestigious institutions in Italy. This vision is attainable, as the conversations during

the meeting revealed exciting possibilities for advancement.

The CM and the Italian delegation stressed the importance of enhancing ties in trade, culture, and education. Collaboration between Sindhi and Italian industries, especially in textiles, leather, and agriculture, could unlock new avenues for economic growth.

Italy’s advanced skills in security, counter-terrorism, and disaster management were also discussed. “There is significant potential for training Sindh’s law enforcement agencies and enhancing urban disaster response capabilities,” the chief minister said.

The meeting generated optimism about Italian investments in Sindh’s infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and transportation systems.

“Italy’s support for small and medium enterprises could significantly boost Sindh’s economy,” Murad Shah stated.

The CM mentioned that eligible students from Sindh can receive scholarships to study in Italy and participate in collaborative vocational training programmes in fields such as fashion, design, and engineering.

Italy’s world-class expertise in cultural preservation could revitalise Sindh’s historical sites, the CM said and discussed the organisation of joint festivals and cultural programmes to enhance mutual understanding and celebrate the rich heritage of both regions.

Italy’s support in addressing climate challenges, such as urban flooding and promoting sustainable agriculture, offers valuable assistance in dealing with the pressing issues faced by Sindh were also discussed.

A particularly inspiring aspect of the meeting was the emphasis on humanitarian projects aimed at supporting differently-abled children and vulnerable communities, a cause that resonates with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting holds promise for tangible outcomes, including memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and joint projects. As Sindh and Italy collaborate, this partnership could usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for both regions.

