CM Jam Kamal condemns Lahore blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast in Johar Town area of Lahore.

In a statement, he said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the morals of people and security forces saying all nations united against terrorists and stand with security forces for elimination of terrorism from the country.

He also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast and extendedhis sympathy with families of martyrs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.