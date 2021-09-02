CM Jam Kamal expresses sorrow on death of ex, CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of senior politician and former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of senior politician and former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal.

In a statement, he said Sardar Attaullah Mengal was a shrewd politician as his political and social services for the province would always be remembered.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.