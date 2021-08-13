CM Jam Kamal felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday felicitating the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day, has said that Pakistan was a blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.

In his message, he also paid homage to the struggle of the Kashmiri people, who have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their right to self-determination for the last several decades.

They are fighting resolutely against the aggressive occupation of India and they have lit the candle of freedom which could not be extinguished by oppression, he said.

Jam Kamal said we got this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers. "It is now our responsibility to protect and develop the country, we must work as a united nation, forgetting all our sectarian, differences and overcoming all kinds of prejudices", he added.

The chief minister said the our country was facing internal and external challenges and enemy forces wanted to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest. However, by establishing complete unity in our ranks, we can thwart the nefarious design of the enemies, he said.

Jam Kamal said the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thought of Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal would make our beacon when we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state.

He said on the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the establishment of Pakistan.

He prayed may Allah Almighty keep our country green and prosperous for the sake of prosperity.